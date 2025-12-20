Bussi stopped 38 of 41 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Bussi's winning run had to end at some point, although at least the goaltender managed to keep the Hurricanes in the game long enough to force a shootout and claim a point. This was Bussi's fourth consecutive game with a save percentage of at least .920, so he continues to perform at a high level between the posts for the Hurricanes even if he was unable to get the win this time around.