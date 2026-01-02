Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Worst outing of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi stopped 16 of 22 shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens. The seventh goal was an empty-netter with 2:00 left in the third period.
Bussi had posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in 11 of his previous 16 appearances this season, but his season-long averages will take a hit after this woeful performance. There's a strong chance this was a one-off thing, though, as the 38-year-old veteran has been excellent this season, and he'll aim to bounce back in next start, which could come in the next homestand starting against the Stars on Jan. 6.
