Bussi stopped 16 of 22 shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens. The seventh goal was an empty-netter with 2:00 left in the third period.

Bussi had posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in 11 of his previous 16 appearances this season, but his season-long averages will take a hit after this woeful performance. There's a strong chance this was a one-off thing, though, as the 38-year-old veteran has been excellent this season, and he'll aim to bounce back in next start, which could come in the next homestand starting against the Stars on Jan. 6.