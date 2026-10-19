Bussi stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Bussi was able to put in a decent effort, but the Hurricanes are missing four regulars from their forward group. That left the scoring depth thinned out too much for them to keep pace in the second half of a back-to-back. Bussi is now 2-2-1 with a 2.98 GAA and an .882 save percentage over five games this season. Pyotr Kochetkov is undefeated between the pipes and looks to have gained an edge for starts over the last week, but Bussi represents a solid backup or 1B option. The Hurricanes' five-game road trip reaches its midpoint when they visit the Canucks on Tuesday.