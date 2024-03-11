Lemieux signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with Carolina on Monday.
Lemieux has two goals, one assist, 55 PIM and 58 hits in 25 appearances with the Hurricanes this season. He has mostly served as a depth option this campaign, which will likely be the case again in 2024-25.
