Lemieux was placed on waivers Thursday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Lemieux might have been waived just to give Carolina more roster flexibility ahead of Friday's trade deadline. However, given that he hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 8, it also wouldn't be shocking to see the Hurricanes reassign him to the AHL. Lemieux has two goals, three points, 50 PIM and 53 hits in 23 outings with the Hurricanes this season.