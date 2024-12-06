The Hurricanes placed Lemieux on unconditional waivers Friday, for the purpose of terminating his contract, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Lemieux has spent this season with AHL Chicago, scoring a pair of goals in 12 games. He had three goals, two assists and 64 PIM in 32 games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24. Lemieux spent seven seasons in the NHL, tallying 36 goals, 74 points and 548 PIM in 307 regular-season games.