The Hurricanes placed Lemieux on unconditional waivers Friday, for the purpose of terminating his contract, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Lemieux has spent this season with AHL Chicago, scoring a pair of goals in 12 games. He had three goals, two assists and 64 PIM in 32 games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24. Lemieux spent seven seasons in the NHL, tallying 36 goals, 74 points and 548 PIM in 307 regular-season games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Lemieux: Waived Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Lemieux: Battling injury•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Lemieux: Rare two-point showing•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Lemieux: Inks one-year extension•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Lemieux: On waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Lemieux: Receives misconduct penalty•