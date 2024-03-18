Lemieux notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

Lemieux set up Dmitry Orlov on a breakaway for the opening goal midway through the first period before adding a tally of his own in the third, deflecting a Brent Burns shot to extend Carolina's lead to 7-2. It's the first multi-point effort of the season for Lemieux, whose last goal came on Nov. 28. He now has three goals and five points through 27 games this season while frequently serving as a healthy scratch -- a role he'll likely return to when Jack Drury (lower body) and Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) are both healthy.