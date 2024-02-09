Lemieux was handed a 10-minute misconduct penalty at the end of Thursday's clash with Colorado.

It was the third misconduct penalty of the season for Lemieux, racking up a combined 50 PIM in 23 games this year. Offensively, the 27-year-old winger has tallied just two goals and one assist while averaging 7:41 of ice time. As a result, Lemieux figures to remain a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.