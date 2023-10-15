Lemieux scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

Lemieux tallied in the second period to put the Hurricanes ahead 4-1. As a member of the Kings, the winger has 10 goals and 10 assists across 108 contests over parts of three seasons. Saturday was his season debut -- the 27-year-old remains on the fringe of the Hurricanes' roster. They're only carrying one additional skater, so Lemieux appears to be in competition with defenseman Jalen Chatfield for playing time, and it may come down to what kind of lineup head coach Rod Brind'Amour prefers from game to game.