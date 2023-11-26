Lemieux has missed the past seven games as a healthy scratch.
Lemieux typically serves more of a physical presence in the lineup when needed, and that hasn't been often so far this season. This should come as no surprise, as he has never skated a full 82-game slate in the NHL in his career. Needless to say, he shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar right now.
