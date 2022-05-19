Smith registered one assist, two hits and a plus-1 rating against the Rangers on Wednesday.
During the regular season, Smith wasn't exactly an offensive dynamo with just eight points in 45 games for the Canes. In the playoffs, it's been more of the same from the veteran defenseman, as he has garnered just two assists in eight playoff contests. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting Smith to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
