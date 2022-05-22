Smith recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Smith is among the unlikeliest of players to have a three-game point streak, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in every game of the second round so far against his former team. The 33-year-old blueliner has a goal, three helpers, 12 shots on net, 20 hits and eight PIM in 10 playoff contests overall. He'll likely continue to fill a third-pairing role for the Hurricanes, and his strong play of late will keep Ethan Bear in the press box as a healthy scratch.