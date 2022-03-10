Smith (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Smith has missed seven games in a row and there remains no announced timeline for his return. Even once he's clear of the upper-body injury, he'll be competing for a bottom-pairing role in the lineup, so most fantasy managers won't need to track his recovery progress. He can be considered out indefinitely at this point.
