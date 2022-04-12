Smith (undisclosed) will play Tuesday against the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Smith sat out Sunday's game against the Ducks with his undisclosed issue, but it's not serious enough to keep him out of additional game action. The 33-year-old is mired in a 12-game point drought and has managed just five points in 38 contests this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Likely out Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Exits Friday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Remains out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Still unavailable Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Remains sidelined•