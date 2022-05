Smith scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers in Game 2.

Smith scored his first goal of the postseason against his former team, burying a shorthanded tally in the second period. The 33-year-old defenseman now has two points in the playoffs after logging an assist in Wednesday's contest. Despite his recent success, it's hard to rely on Smith as a source of consistent production on Carolina's third pairing.