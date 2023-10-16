Burns notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

Burns has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games, posting a goal and an assist. He's added six shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through three contests overall. Five of the Hurricanes' six defensemen had an assist in this contest, though Burns' presence on the top pairing and first power-play unit keeps his ceiling the highest of the group in fantasy.