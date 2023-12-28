Burns notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Predators.
Both of Burns' points came on the man advantage, setting up Sebastian Aho's opening tally in the first period before adding a goal later in the frame, beating Juuse Saros with a wrist shot through traffic. It'd been a quiet month for Burns offensively -- he had just two assists in his previous 11 games. Overall, the 38-year-old blueliner is up to six goals and 16 points through 35 games this season.
