Burns picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Toronto.

Burns skated in his 900th straight game dating back to Nov. 21, 2013. The native of Barrie, Ontario is the sixth player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. Burns will be 40 in a couple weeks (March 9), which means he would need to play well into 2026-27 to take Phil Kessel's ironman streak (1,064).