Burns snapped a four-game scoring drought in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers, assisting on Sebastian Aho's game-winner in the extra frame.

Now with 52 points (12G, 40A) and 12 games left on the schedule, Burns is practically a lock to surpass the 54 points he posted last season. This will also give him his highest point total since his 83-point effort four seasons ago with the Sharks. Needless to say, Burns should be an automatic start in your fantasy lineups at every opportunity.