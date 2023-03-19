Burns snapped a four-game scoring drought in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers, assisting on Sebastian Aho's game-winner in the extra frame.
Now with 52 points (12G, 40A) and 12 games left on the schedule, Burns is practically a lock to surpass the 54 points he posted last season. This will also give him his highest point total since his 83-point effort four seasons ago with the Sharks. Needless to say, Burns should be an automatic start in your fantasy lineups at every opportunity.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Picks up four helpers vs. Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Deals helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Notches two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Pushes point streak to seven games•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Goal and assist in win•