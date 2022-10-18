Burns produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Burns needed three games to pick up his first point with the Hurricanes. It happened on a Sebastian Aho goal in the second period, as Burns posted the secondary assist. The 37-year-old defenseman has shown no hesitation to shoot, racking up 12 shots and a plus-1 rating through three games. It may take a little longer to gel with his new teammates, but Burns should still have high-scoring upside for the season.