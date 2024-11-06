Burns notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.
Both helpers came in the second period, giving Burns his first multi-point performance of the season. The veteran blueliner began the year with a five-game point drought, but since then he's racked up five points -- all assists -- in the last six contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Earns first point of season•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Generates assist•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Puts up helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Opens scoring in Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Snags power-play helper•