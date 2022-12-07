Burns posted an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Burns had a shot tipped in by Jordan Staal in the second period. With a goal and five helpers over his last five games, Burns is finding some consistency lately. The 37-year-old defenseman remains a steady source of offense with 19 points (nine on the power play), 91 shots on goal, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 26 contests this season.