Burns notched two assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

One of his helpers came on a Martin Necas power-play goal. Burns got off to a slow start in his Hurricanes career, but he's picked up three assists (two on the power play) in his last two contests. The 37-year-old defenseman has added 17 shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in four appearances.