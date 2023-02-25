Burns netted a goal in Carolina's 4-0 win over Ottawa on Friday.
Burns gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with his marker just 3:48 minutes into the game. It was his 12th goal and 44th point in 57 contests this season. Burns is on a five-game point streak and has two goals and seven points over that span.
