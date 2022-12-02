Burns scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 win over St. Louis on Thursday.

HIs power-play goal ignited a three-goal flurry in a 64-second span early in the second period. The snipe was the first in 10 games for the brilliant beard and he now has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 24 games on the season. Burns hasn't exploded offensively like his former teammate, Erik Karlsson, but the 37-year-old is certainly showing that his 54-point season last year wasn't just one last hurrah.