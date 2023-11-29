Burns recorded five shots on goal to go along with two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The six-time All-Star has figured out his stride in the past six games recording two goals and one assist. Burns has registered 16 shots on goal in this span to go along with eight blocked shots. The 38-year-old is still playing heavy minutes and is averaging 20:30 minutes of ice time in this span. He will continue to be on the first defensive pairing alongside Jaccob Slavin and continue to be the "quarterback" on the top power-play unit.