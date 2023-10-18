Burns notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Burns picked up a helper on Seth Jarvis' second goal of the game. After going empty in the opener, Burns has a goal and two power-play assists over his last three contests. He's added nine shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this season while holding down his usual top-pairing role.