Burns notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.
Burns ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 40-year-old defenseman has just four points (two on the power play) over 13 playoff contests. He's added 18 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating while skating alongside Jaccob Slavin in a top-pairing role.
