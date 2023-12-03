Burns had two assists in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Burns now has 600 career helpers in the NHL. He's the seventh defender in league history, ninth active player and only active defender to hit that milestone. Burns has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 23 games, which puts him into the NHL's top-40 scorers from that position. He's off his 61-point pace from last season, but could even up over time. But it could also be a sign of age-related decline -- Burns is now 38 and will finish another trip around the sun on March 9.