Burns scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Burns' tally brought the Hurricanes within a goal in the third period, but they couldn't find an equalizer. He ended a four-game point drought and earned his first goal since March 6 versus the Bruins. The 40-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 26 points, 170 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 75 appearances. Burns is set for unrestricted free agency this summer, but it's unclear if the NHL's active iron man will opt to continue his career. If he does, he will have a chance to become the second player in league history to play in 1,000 consecutive contests.