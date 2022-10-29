Burns scored a goal during a 6-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.

Burns, who was tagged with a minus-2 rating Friday, was acquired from the Sharks during the offseason to fortify the Hurricanes' defensive corps and inject additional offense. The 37-year-old blueliner may be producing offense with five points in seven outings, but his defense has been shaky, collecting a minus rating in four-consecutive games. Burns, who added five shots in 20:23 of ice time Friday, connected on a second-period goal that briefly tied the game. It was his first goal with the Hurricanes.