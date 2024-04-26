Burns scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders

Burns opened the scoring 4:48 into the first period, firing a puck from the point that glanced off an Islanders' defender and past Ilya Sorokin. It's the first point of the postseason for Burns, whose last goal came on March 10. The 39-year-old blueliner had 10 goals and 33 points in 82 regular-season games.