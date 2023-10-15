Burns scored a goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

Burns was held off the scoresheet in the season opener Wednesday, but he made an early impact in the second game of the year. He tallied at the 4:15 mark of the first period. The 38-year-old defenseman saw 26:04 of ice time Saturday as the Hurricanes returned to a traditional lineup rather than the 11/7 group they used in the opener. Burns figures to be a key part of the offense yet again after posting 18 goals and 61 points over 82 contests last season.