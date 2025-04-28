Burns managed a goal on two shots, an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 4.

Burns got on the scoresheet for the first time this postseason and was able to do so with a two-point performance, which snapped his five-game dry spell in the process. The veteran defenseman set up the first of Andrei Svechnikov's three goals early in the first period before giving Carolina a 4-2 lead at 14:14 of the third. Burns has accounted for five shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging 22:31 of ice time over four playoff outings. Burns and his squad will return home with a chance to eliminate the Devils in Game 5 on Tuesday.