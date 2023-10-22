Burns scored a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Burns' goal tied the game at 2-2 just before the midway mark of the second period. The 38-year-old defenseman has recorded three of his four points this season on the power play. He's added a plus-2 rating, eight blocked shots and 14 shots on net while forming a high-end pairing with Jaccob Slavin.