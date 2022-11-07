Burns recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Burns saw a five-game point streak end Friday versus the Sabres, but he didn't let it turn into a slump. The defenseman helped out on Stefan Noesen's tally in the first period. Burns has settled right in as a big source of offense from the Hurricanes' blue line, picking up two goals and seven assists (six on the power play) through 12 contests with his new team. He's added 51 shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating.