Burns scored a goal on three shots in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Burns extended Carolina's lead to 2-0 in the first period, beating Joonas Korpisalo to the far post on a wraparound. The goal snaps a three game scoreless spell for Burns who now has six goals and 23 assists in 42 games. The 37-year-old blueliner isn't likely to post another 70-plus point season, but he's been productive in his first season with Hurricanes, playing alongside Jaccob Slavin on the top pairing.