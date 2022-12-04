Burns registered two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Burns has posted multiple points in each of the last two games after doing so just twice over the first six weeks of the season. One of his helpers Saturday came on the power play. He's up to four goals, 14 helpers, nine power-play points, 90 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 25 appearances while seeing big minutes in a top-four role.