Burns contributed a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Now with 22 points in 30 games, Burns is currently on pace for a 60-point season. If attained, this would be his best total since his career-high 83-point campaign with the Sharks back in 2018-19. Needless to say, Burns remains in the upper-echelon of fantasy defensemen, and should be in your lineup at every opportunity.