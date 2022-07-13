The Hurricanes acquired Burns and Lane Pederson from the Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 conditional third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

With the Sharks in the midst of a significant rebuild, Burns will head to the East Coast to join the Hurricanes, who figure to once again be a Stanley Cup contender. With Tony DeAngelo gone, Burns should be in the mix to run the No. 1 power-play unit. In a similar role with San Jose, the veteran blueliner tallied 18 of his 54 points last season. A big minute eater, Burns should offer top-end fantasy value with a significantly improved supporting cast.