Burns notched an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Burns' offense hasn't been consistent this season -- he ended a four-game slump with this helper. The defenseman is now at seven points, 51 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 26 appearances. While he can help in other areas, it's unlikely the 39-year-old gets back to a 40-point pace over the remainder of the season, so his fantasy value will be low.