Burns logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Burns snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He's been limited to four assists over his last nine outings. The Hurricanes' inconsistency isn't helping him game, but it's also very possible the 38-year-old's age is catching up with his ability to be a force on offense. He's racked up a solid 13 points, 63 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 27 outings, but he'll be hard-pressed to match the 18-goal, 61-point campaign he recorded last season.