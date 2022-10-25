Burns recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Burns helped out on Andrei Svechnikov's goal in the first period. Through his first six games with the Hurricanes, Burns has four helpers (three on the power play), 22 shots on goal, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. The 37-year-old quarterbacks the top power-play unit, so he should continue to put up strong scoring numbers, though it appears he may have a bit less responsibility in his own zone. The blocked shot he logged Monday was his first of the season after stepping in front of 150 last year.