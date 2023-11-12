Burns had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win Saturday over Tampa Bay.

The points snapped an eight-game point drought. The goal was a big one -- it was Burns' 248th NHL goal, which pushed him past Hall of Famer Brian Leetch for ninth on the League's all-time goals list for defensemen. Burns has just six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 games this season, which is a big drop from his 61 points from last year. We don't know if the drop is age-related, a complete fluke or the wear-and-tear from 1,348 regular season games and another 109 in the postseason. It bears watching though.