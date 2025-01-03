Burns scored a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Burns has two goals and two assists over four games since the holiday break. The 39-year-old's resurgence on offense can be partially attributed to the absence of Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body). Burns is on the top power-play unit, and he's likely to have a short-term boost in scoring while Gostisbehere is hurt. For the season, Burns is at 13 points, 85 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 38 appearances.