Burns scored a goal on three shots and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Burns tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. The 39-year-old has picked up three points and 16 shots on net over his last eight games, which isn't much, but it's better than the nine-game stretch that preceded it, which saw him earn no points and fire 12 shots on goal. The veteran defenseman has two goals, six assists, 56 shots, 40 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances, though he continues to average 21:32 of ice time in a top-four role.