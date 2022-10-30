Burns scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia.

He one-timed a pass from Sebastian Aho past Carter Hart with 54 seconds left in the extra frame. It was his 16th career overtime goal, the most among defenders in NHL history. It was also Burns' 41st career game winner, tying Kings' great Rob Blake for sixth among defensemen in NHL history. And lastly, it's the third-consecutive game where Burns has picked up a point (two goals, one assist). Burns is fitting in quite nicely in Raleigh.