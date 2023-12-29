Burns collected three assists with one shot on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

The three points were a season high for the veteran blueliner. Burns was quiet through most of December, managing just two points (both helpers) over the 11 games prior to Christmas, but the holiday break seems to have done him good -- he's broken out for a goal and five points in the last two contests. On the season, Burns has six goals and 19 points through 36 games.