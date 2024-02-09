Burns delivered two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in a Martin Necas tally in the first period and a Michael Bunting strike in the second. Burns has found the scoresheet in three straight games, and since the calendar flipped to 2024 he's produced two goals and 11 points in 13 games, with half of that offense (one goal and five helpers) coming on the power play.