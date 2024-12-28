Burns recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to New Jersey.

Burns picked up an even-strength assist in the first period before ripping one past Jacob Markstrom to tie the score at 2-2 early in the middle frame. Surprisingly, it was just the second multi-point effort of the campaign for Burns and first since Nov. 5. The right-shot blueliner isn't the coveted fantasy asset he once was, but he's just one injury away from quarterbacking the league's sixth-ranked power-play unit. Burns has chipped in three goals and 11 points through 35 appearances.